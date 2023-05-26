New Suit - Copyright

American Health Information Management Association filed a copyright infringement lawsuit on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court against Archetype Innovations d/b/a EHR Go, which offers online instructional courses on electronic health records systems. The suit, brought by Barnes & Thornburg, accuses the defendant of reproducing the plaintiff's copyrighted articles on its website without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03363, American Health Information Management Association v. Archetype Innovations LLC.

Health Care

May 26, 2023, 6:18 PM

Plaintiffs

American Health Information Management Association

Plaintiffs

Barnes & Thornburg

defendants

Archetype Innovations, LLC d/b/a Ehr Go

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims