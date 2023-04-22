New Suit

American Hallmark Insurance Company of Texas sued RKL Enterprises Inc. on Friday in Montana District Court for declaratory judgment in an insurance coverage dispute. The suit, filed by Chartwell Law Offices, seeks judgment that the insurer has no duty to indemnify or defend its policyholder in a lawsuit alleging breaches of duty and construction defects. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00048, American Hallmark Insurance of Texas, a Texas Corporation v. Rkl Enterprises, Inc.

Insurance

April 22, 2023, 11:35 AM

Plaintiffs

American Hallmark Insurance of Texas

Plaintiffs

Chartwell Law Offices

defendants

Rkl Enterprises, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute