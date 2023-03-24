New Suit

The Chartwell Law Offices filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Thursday in Idaho District Court on behalf of American Hallmark Insurance Co. of Texas. The complaint seeks to declare that American Hallmark does not have a duty to defend or indemnify the Wright Brothers in an underlying arbitration action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00120, American Hallmark Insurance Company of Texas v. Wright Brothers, The Building Company, Eagle LLC.

Insurance

March 24, 2023, 5:19 AM

Plaintiffs

American Hallmark Insurance Company of Texas

Plaintiffs

Chartwell Law Offices

defendants

Wright Brothers, The Building Company, Eagle LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute