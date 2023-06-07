The Chartwell Law Offices filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on Tuesday in Idaho District Court on behalf of American Hallmark Insurance Co. of Texas. The complaint, against Haines Construction LLC, seeks to declare that Hallmark has no duty to defend or indemnify Haines in an underlying carbon monoxide poisoning action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00283, American Hallmark Insurance Company of Texas v. Haines Construction, LLC.
Insurance
June 07, 2023, 4:33 AM