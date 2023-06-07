New Suit - Insurance

The Chartwell Law Offices filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on Tuesday in Idaho District Court on behalf of American Hallmark Insurance Co. of Texas. The complaint, against Haines Construction LLC, seeks to declare that Hallmark has no duty to defend or indemnify Haines in an underlying carbon monoxide poisoning action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00283, American Hallmark Insurance Company of Texas v. Haines Construction, LLC.

Insurance

June 07, 2023, 4:33 AM

Plaintiffs

American Hallmark Insurance Company of Texas

Plaintiffs

Chartwell Law Offices

defendants

Haines Construction, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute