Cozen O'Connor filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Wyoming District Court on behalf of American Guarantee and Liability Insurance, a Zurich Insurance company. The suit, targeting Rapid Fire Protection, centers on property damage claims arising from a leaky fire sprinkler system. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00070, American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Company v. Rapid Fire Protection.

April 21, 2023, 5:09 PM

American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Company

Cozen O'Connor

Rapid Fire Protection

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct