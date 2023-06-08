Who Got The Work

Cooley and Lowe Graham Jones PLLC have stepped in to defend Nintendo, the well known video game company headquartered in Japan, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which pertains to motion sensing technology related to Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite consoles, was filed March 3 in Washington Western District Court by Bunsow De Mory LLP on behalf of American GNC Corp. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tana Lin, is 2:23-cv-00302, American GNC Corporation v. Nintendo Co Ltd et al.

Gaming & Esports

June 08, 2023, 11:02 AM

