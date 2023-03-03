New Suit - Patent

Nintendo, the well known video game company headquartered in Japan, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Washington Western District Court over its Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite consoles. The court case, which pertains to motion sensing technology, was filed by Bunsow De Mory LLP on behalf of American GNC Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00302, American GNC Corporation v. Nintendo Co., Ltd. et al.

Gaming & Esports

March 03, 2023, 8:02 PM