New Suit

American General Life Insurance, an AIG company, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Bodman and McDowell Hetherington, seeks to rescind the defendant's life insurance policy due to alleged misrepresentations about medical history. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-12478, American General Life Insurance Company v. Vajda.

Insurance

October 14, 2022, 7:26 PM