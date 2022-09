New Suit

American General Life Insurance Co. filed an interpleader complaint Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Bressler, Amery & Ross, names Daniel Scaccia and Michele Scaccia-Coyne as claimants. The case is 1:22-cv-05046, American General Life Insurance Company v. Scaccia-Coyne et al.

Insurance

September 16, 2022, 2:26 PM