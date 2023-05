New Suit

AIG subsidiary American General Life Insurance sued Silvia Potts Wednesday in Ohio Southern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court action, pertaining to a life insurance policy, was filed by Katz Teller Brant & Hild and McDowell Hetherington LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00317, American General Life Insurance Company v. Potts.

Insurance

May 24, 2023, 6:17 PM

American General Life Insurance Company

Katz Teller Brant & Hild

Silvia Potts

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute