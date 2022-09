New Suit

Adams and Reese filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on behalf of AIG subsidiary American General Life Insurance Company Friday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The court action, which names defendant Ketankumar Patel, seeks a declaration voiding a life insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00530, American General Life Insurance Company v. Patel.

Insurance

September 16, 2022, 7:53 PM