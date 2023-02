New Suit

American General Life Insurance, an AIG company, sued Deshanna Palmer Thursday in Washington Western District Court. The court case, filed by McDowell Hetherington LLP, accuses Palmer of failing to disclose tobacco use, drug use and other criteria in her life insurance policy application. The complaint seeks to rescind the policy. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00162, American General Life Insurance Company v. Palmer.

Insurance

February 02, 2023, 5:21 PM