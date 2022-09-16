New Suit - Contract

American General Life Insurance, a subsidiary of AIG, filed an interpleader complaint against Nationwide and other defendants on Friday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Fishkin Lucks and McDowell Hetherington, seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of an annuity policy issued in connection with a settlement agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 2:22-cv-05604, American General Life Insurance Co. v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

September 16, 2022, 4:32 PM