New Suit - Interpleader

American General Life Insurance filed an interpleader complaint Thursday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit, brought by McDowell Hetherington LLP, names J.G. Wentworth and other claimants in connection with a dispute over a settlement agreement. The case is 6:23-cv-00462, American General Life Insurance Company v. J.G. Wentworth S.S.C. Limited Partnership et al.

Insurance

June 22, 2023, 7:11 PM

Plaintiffs

American General Life Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Mcdowell Hetherington LLP

defendants

J.G. Wentworth S.S.C. Limited Partnership

Raven Bogart

Tasha Bogart

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute