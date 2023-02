New Suit

Century-old insurance goliath AIG filed a complaint for interpleader relief Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Bressler, Amery & Ross, names Ann D. Hartnett and Taryn Elizabeth Hartnett as claimants. The case is 9:23-cv-80188, American General Life Insurance Company v. hartnett et al.

Insurance

February 02, 2023, 2:25 PM