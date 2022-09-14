New Suit

American General Life Insurance, a subsidiary of AIG, filed an interpleader complaint against Sharon Bushman, Heather Litz and Micklos Lemons on Tuesday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by McDowell Hetherington, seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of an annuity issued in connection with a personal injury settlement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 1:22-cv-01167, American General Life Insurance Co. v. Bushman et al.

Insurance

September 14, 2022, 2:52 PM