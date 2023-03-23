New Suit

AIG, a century-old insurance goliath, sued Delia Ammaturo, Laura Ammaturo and a minor Thursday in New Jersey District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Bressler, Amery & Ross, is an interpleader action to resolve uncertainty and potential competing claims to a life insurance death benefit. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01656, American General Life Insurance Company v. Ammaturo et al.

Health & Life Insurance

March 23, 2023, 2:02 PM

Plaintiffs

American General Life Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Bressler, Amery & Ross

defendants

Delia Ammaturo

Laura Ammaturo

S.A.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute