American General Life Insurance, a subsidiary of AIG, filed an insurance lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, brought by McDowell Hetherington LLP, seeks a declaration nullifying a life insurance policy due to alleged misrepresentations made on the application. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04397, American General Life Insurance Company et al.

July 07, 2023, 6:30 PM

American General Life Insurance Company

Mcdowell Hetherington LLP

Strawther Allen

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute