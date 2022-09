Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at White and Williams on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Douglas Ben Shin and United One Global to New York Western District Court. The suit was filed by Berkovitch & Bouskila on behalf of American Funding Services. The case is 6:22-cv-06406, American Funding Services v. United One Global, Inc. et al.

New York

September 23, 2022, 6:05 PM