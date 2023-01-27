New Suit

Hinman, Howard & Kattell sued the State of New York, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and its commissioner Basil Seggos Thursday in New York Northern District Court. The suit seeks a declaratory judgment as to the applicability of a consent decree from an underlying CERCLA lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00108, American Fitness, Inc. et al v. State of New York et al. American Fitness Inc., Bahama Mama LLC and Brian Andrulewich

Government

January 27, 2023, 12:20 PM