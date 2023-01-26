New Suit - Contract

American First Finance sued Fernando Mendoza Garcia for fraud and breach of contract on Thursday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Holland & Knight, arises from a Retail Installment Sales Contract Program Agreement under which the defendant would sell consumer electronics on credit, then assign the transactions to the plaintiff. According to the complaint, the defendant offered kickbacks to induce consumers into purchasing electronics, then failed to deliver the products while receiving money from the plaintiff for the assignment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00117, American First Finance LLC v. Mendoza Garcia.

Banking & Financial Services

January 26, 2023, 6:03 PM