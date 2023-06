New Suit - Contract

American Financial sued Universal Mortgage and Finance Inc. Friday in Florida Middle District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court case, over a loan dispute, was filed by Baldini Law. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00766, American Financial Resources, Inc. v. Universal Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

