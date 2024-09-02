Who Got The Work

John K. Kim and Jarin Giesler of Clark Hill and Koley Jessen PC shareholder Daniel J. Fischer have stepped in to defend American Fence Co. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 17 in Arizona District Court by Haynes and Boone on behalf of Arizona-headquartered American Fence Co. and other plaintiffs, pursues claims against the defendant for the ongoing use of the 'American Rent-a-Fence' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge G. Murray Snow is 2:24-cv-01759, American Fence Company Incorporated et al v. American Fence Company LLC.

Arizona

September 02, 2024, 8:24 AM

Plaintiffs

American Fence and Security Company Incorporated

American Fence Company Incorporated

American Fence Company of Arizona Incorporated

American Fence Company of New Mexico Incorporated

Plaintiffs

Haynes and Boone

Defendants

American Fence Company LLC

defendant counsels

Koley Jessen

Clark Hill

Nature of Claim: 840/over trademark claims