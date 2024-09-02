John K. Kim and Jarin Giesler of Clark Hill and Koley Jessen PC shareholder Daniel J. Fischer have stepped in to defend American Fence Co. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 17 in Arizona District Court by Haynes and Boone on behalf of Arizona-headquartered American Fence Co. and other plaintiffs, pursues claims against the defendant for the ongoing use of the 'American Rent-a-Fence' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge G. Murray Snow is 2:24-cv-01759, American Fence Company Incorporated et al v. American Fence Company LLC.
Arizona
September 02, 2024, 8:24 AM