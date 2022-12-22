New Suit

Cannabis company Nuka Enterprises was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Lewis Brisois Bisgaard & Smith on behalf of American Federation Insurance, seeks a declaration that American has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in an underlying class action alleging that the defendant's 1906 Midnight edibles cause liver damage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07221, American Federation Insurance Co. v. Nuka Enterprises LLC et al.

Insurance

December 22, 2022, 6:08 PM