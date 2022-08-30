New Suit

American Family Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lewellen's Professional Cleaning System on Tuesday in Iowa Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Dutton Daniels Hines Kalkhoff Cook & Swanson, brings subrogation claims for fire damage allegedly caused by the defendant's negligent electrical work. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00284, American Family Mutual Insurance Co. v. Lewellen's Professional Cleaning System Inc.

Insurance

August 30, 2022, 7:05 PM