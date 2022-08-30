American Family Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lewellen's Professional Cleaning System on Tuesday in Iowa Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Dutton Daniels Hines Kalkhoff Cook & Swanson, brings subrogation claims for fire damage allegedly caused by the defendant's negligent electrical work. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00284, American Family Mutual Insurance Co. v. Lewellen's Professional Cleaning System Inc.
Insurance
August 30, 2022, 7:05 PM