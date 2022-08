New Suit - Product Liability

Whirlpool, the home appliance manufacturer, was sued Thursday in Kansas District Court over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty dehumidifier. The case was brought by in-house counsel at American Family Mutual Insurance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02326, American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. v. Whirlpool Corporation.