Allianz Global Risk US Insurance Co. and Midea America Corp. were sued Thursday in Wisconsin Western District Court over fire damage arising from an allegedly faulty dehumidifier. The lawsuit was filed by Ron Harmeyer Law Office on behalf of American Family Mutual Insurance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00490, American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. v. Midea America Corporation et al.

July 20, 2023, 1:14 PM

Plaintiffs

American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I.

Plaintiffs

Ron Harmeyer Law Office, LLC

defendants

Allianz Global Risks US Insurance Company

Midea America Corporation

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product