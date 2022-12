New Suit

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a complaint for declaratory relief Friday in Oregon District Court on behalf of American Family Mutual Insurance Co. The complaint, concerning underlying fire damage claims, targets Cosmo Investments and Melvyn Seger. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-02006, American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. v. Cosmo Investments, LLC et al.

Insurance

December 30, 2022, 5:57 PM