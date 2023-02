Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shook Hardy & Bacon on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Robert Bosch LLC d/b/a Bosch Ebike Systems to Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by Bodie Enger Law on behalf of American Family Mutual Insurance, brings subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective Xenion City Wave Ebike. The case is 1:23-cv-00455, American Family Mutual Insurance Co. v. Robert Bosch LLC.

Automotive

February 17, 2023, 1:51 PM