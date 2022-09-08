Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Herold & Sager on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Federal Insurance, a subsidiary of Chubb, to California Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Woolls Peer Dollinger & Scher on behalf of American Family Connect Property and Casualty Insurance, seeks indemnification for defense costs incurred in an underlying lawsuit. The case is 3:22-cv-01351, American Family Connect Property and Casualty Insurance Co. v. Federal Insurance Co.

Insurance

September 08, 2022, 8:36 PM