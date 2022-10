Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Miller Nash Graham & Dunn on Thursday removed a trade secrets lawsuit against John Josef, Stephen McCullough and other defendants to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by Kell, Alterman & Runstein on behalf of American Events Inc., who claim the defendants misappropriated trade secrets from the plaintiff including client and vendor lists. The case is 3:22-cv-01649, American Events, Inc. v. Relx, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 27, 2022, 6:09 PM