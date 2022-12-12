Who Got The Work

Michael H. Gibson of Duane Morris has entered an appearance for RELX Inc. in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The complaint was filed Oct. 27 in Oregon District Court by Kell, Alterman & Runstein on behalf of American Events Inc., which claim the defendants misappropriated trade secrets from the plaintiff including client and vendor lists. The defendants are also represented by Miller Nash Graham & Dunn. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Youlee Yim You, is 3:22-cv-01649, American Events, Inc. v. Relx, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 12, 2022, 11:50 AM