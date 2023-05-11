Amazon.com, Eire Concrete Inc. and other defendants were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Maranda Solne Sklarin Verveniotis on behalf of American European Insurance Co., seeks to declare that American European has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying accident claim. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03918, American European Insurance Company v. Erie Concrete Inc. et al.
May 11, 2023, 4:45 AM