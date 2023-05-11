New Suit

Amazon.com, Eire Concrete Inc. and other defendants were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Maranda Solne Sklarin Verveniotis on behalf of American European Insurance Co., seeks to declare that American European has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying accident claim. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03918, American European Insurance Company v. Erie Concrete Inc. et al.

May 11, 2023, 4:45 AM

Plaintiffs

American European Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Maranda Sambursky Solne Sklarin Verveniotis LLP

defendants

Amazon Services, LLC

Ara Construction Corp.

Erie Concrete Inc.

Jose Villegas

Nu-Way Heating & Cooling, Inc.

Rlf Basset, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute