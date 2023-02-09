New Suit - Contract

American Empire Surplus Lines Insurance filed a complaint Thursday in New York Eastern District Court concerning commercial general liability coverage. The lawsuit, brought by L'Abbate Balkan Colavita & Contini, accuses William C. Gerakaris Plumbing & Heating Corp. of failing to pay additional premiums pursuant to an audit of the company's financial records. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01069, American Empire Surplus Lines Insurance Company v. William C. Gerakaris Plumbing & Heating Corp.

February 09, 2023, 1:38 PM