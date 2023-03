Who Got The Work

Adam M. Marshall of Kaufman Dolowich Voluck has entered an appearance for Schaefer Enterprises Inc. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action was filed Jan. 18 in New York Southern District Court by Wilson Elser on behalf of American Financial Group, a property and casualty insurance company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe, is 1:23-cv-00436, American Empire Surplus Lines Insurance Company v. Schaefer Enterprises, Inc.

Insurance

March 04, 2023, 11:41 AM