New Suit

American Empire Surplus Lines Insurance filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Reinforced Concrete & Masonry Construction d/b/a Broad Construction on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly unpaid premium, was filed by L'Abbate Balkan Colavita & Contini. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10421, American Empire Surplus Lines Insurance Co. v. Reinforced Concrete & Masonry Construction Inc.

Insurance

December 10, 2022, 10:43 AM