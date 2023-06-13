New Suit - Contract

American Empire Surplus Lines Insurance Co. sued J.R. Contracting & Environmental Consulting Inc. Tuesday in New York Southern District Court alleging breach of contract. The lawsuit, filed by L'Abbate Balkan Colavita & Contini, seeks to recover more than $500,000 that the defendant allegedly owes the plaintiff for unpaid insurance premiums. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04942, American Empire Surplus Lines Insurance Company v. J.R. Contracting & Environmental Consulting, Inc.

Insurance

June 13, 2023, 4:04 PM

Plaintiffs

American Empire Surplus Lines Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

L'abbate, Balkan, Colavita And Contini, L.l.p.

defendants

J.R. Contracting & Environmental Consulting, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute