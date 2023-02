New Suit

American Empire Surplus, an American Financial company, sued Cyncal Steel Fabricators and other defendants Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The court action, brought by L'Abbate, Balkan, Colavita & Contini, accuses the defendants of failing to pay $144,000 in insurance premiums. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00755, American Empire Surplus Lines Insurance Company v. Cyncal Steel Fabricators Inc. et al.

Insurance

February 01, 2023, 5:21 PM