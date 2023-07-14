New Suit - Contract

American Empire Surplus Lines Insurance filed a lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court targeting J&S Waterproofing f/k/a Joseph & Son Restoration and other defendants. The case, filed by the Law Offices of Steven Cohen, accuses the defendants of engaging in an asset transferring scheme in order to avoid paying an underlying court award. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05366, American Empire Surplus Lines Insurance Company v. Birnbach et al.

Insurance

July 14, 2023, 4:14 PM

Plaintiffs

American Empire Surplus Lines Insurance Company

Law Offices Of Steven Cohen LLC

defendants

J&S Waterproofing LLC

Joseph & Son Restoration Inc.

Katarzyna Birnbach

Pawel Birnbach

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract