New Suit

American Empire Surplus Lines Insurance Company, as subrogee of Sustainable Sea Products International, and other defendants sued Dutton Equipment Repair Inc. and Old Dominion Metal Products Inc. Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, for alleged fire damage claims arising from a defective fry line exhaust ventilation and other metal components, was brought by C. Jay Robbins IV PC; and Thompson Brody & Kaplan. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00580, American Empire Surplus Lines Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

August 30, 2022, 5:15 AM