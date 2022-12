Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGuireWoods on Saturday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Serco Inc. to Maryland District Court. The suit, filed by Offit Kurman on behalf of American Electronics Inc., accuses Serco of breaching its non-solicitation agreement by directly recruiting the plaintiff's personnel. The case is 8:22-cv-03124, American Electronics Inc. v. Serco Inc.

Telecommunications

December 05, 2022, 10:08 AM