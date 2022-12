New Suit - Trademark

Utilities company American Electric Power filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Radiall USA on Monday in Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, brought by the Standley Law Group, accuses the defendant of using the 'AEP' mark to sell active optics, antennas, connectors, cables and other components. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04300, American Electric Power Co. Inc. v. Radiall USA Inc.