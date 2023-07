Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Litchfield Cavo on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Winia Electronics America to Kansas District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Office of Julie Bhattacharya Peak on behalf of American Economy Insurance, pursues subrogation claims over water damage allegedly caused by a defective Kenmore Elite refrigerator. The case is 6:23-cv-01151, American Economy Insurance Co. v. Winia Electronics America Inc.

Insurance

July 26, 2023, 4:31 PM

Plaintiffs

American Economy Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Julie Bhattacharya Peak

defendants

Winia Electronics America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Litchfield Cavo

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute