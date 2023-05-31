New Suit

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Colorado District Court on behalf of American Economy Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual. The complaint seeks a declaration that American Economy has no duty to defend or indemnify the policyholders under a homeowner's policy in an underlying lawsuit arising from the sexual assault of a minor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01367, American Economy Insurance Company v. Rocha et al.

Insurance

May 31, 2023, 2:13 PM

Plaintiffs

American Economy Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

defendants

Andrea Rusco

Elizabeth Rocha

Jason Rusco

Luke Rusco

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute