Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Colorado District Court on behalf of American Economy Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual. The complaint seeks a declaration that American Economy has no duty to defend or indemnify the policyholders under a homeowner's policy in an underlying lawsuit arising from the sexual assault of a minor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01367, American Economy Insurance Company v. Rocha et al.
Insurance
May 31, 2023, 2:13 PM