New Suit - Insurance

American Economy Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Ray Jones and Cleaves Randy on Wednesday in Illinois Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Heyl Royster Voelker & Allen and Nicolaides Fink Thorpe Michaelides Sullivan, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants under a homeowners policy for claims arising from an ATV collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02602, American Economy Insurance Co. v. Jones et al.

Insurance

July 26, 2023, 7:21 PM

Plaintiffs

American Economy Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Heyl, Royster, Voelker & Allen

defendants

Cleaves Randy

Ray Jones

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute