American Economy Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Ray Jones and Cleaves Randy on Wednesday in Illinois Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Heyl Royster Voelker & Allen and Nicolaides Fink Thorpe Michaelides Sullivan, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants under a homeowners policy for claims arising from an ATV collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02602, American Economy Insurance Co. v. Jones et al.
Insurance
July 26, 2023, 7:21 PM