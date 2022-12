New Suit - Product Liability

Costco was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Cozen O'Connor and Crenshaw Ware & Martin on behalf of American Economy Insurance, brings subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a faulty dehumidifier. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00792, American Economy Insurance Co. v. Costco Wholesale Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 19, 2022, 4:42 PM