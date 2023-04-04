New Suit - Contract

Vertex Roofing, Dumpster Depot & Demolition and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, for claims arising under various construction bonds, was brought by Clark Hill on behalf of American Contractors Indemnity Co. and United States Surety Co. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01266, American Contractors Indemnity Co. et al. v. Vertex Roofing LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

April 04, 2023, 8:23 PM

Plaintiffs

United States Surety Company

American Contractors Indemnity Company

Clark Hill

defendants

Dumpster Depot & Demolition, LLC

Edwin Hill Green, IV

GRE Rentals, LLC

Jg Roofing, LLC

Vertex Roofing, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract