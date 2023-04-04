Vertex Roofing, Dumpster Depot & Demolition and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, for claims arising under various construction bonds, was brought by Clark Hill on behalf of American Contractors Indemnity Co. and United States Surety Co. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01266, American Contractors Indemnity Co. et al. v. Vertex Roofing LLC et al.
Construction & Engineering
April 04, 2023, 8:23 PM