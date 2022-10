New Suit - Contract

IWC Oil & Refinery was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for sulfur diesel shipments, was brought by Wyatt Tarrant & Combs on behalf of American Commercial Barge Line. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00136, American Commercial Barge Line LLC v. IWC Oil & Refinery LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

October 18, 2022, 6:33 PM