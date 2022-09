Who Got The Work

Simon Y. Svirnovskiy of Frost Brown Todd has entered an appearance for Fire Star Energy Resources in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case, stemming from a coal supply agreement, was filed July 29 in Ohio Northern District Court by Squire Patton Boggs on behalf of American Colloid Company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary, is 3:22-cv-01342, American Colloid Company v. Fire Star Energy Resources, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 12, 2022, 7:34 AM