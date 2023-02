News From Law.com

This morning's Am Law Daily checks in with retired Latham & Watkins partner Thomas Heiden, the driving force behind last year's inaugural trial diversity program sponsored by the American College of Trial Lawyers. The organization will hold its second annual program for women, people of color, LGBTQ lawyers, and lawyers with disabilities in May at the Chicago office of Kirkland & Ellis.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

February 07, 2023, 6:30 AM